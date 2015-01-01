Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent studies have tested models of resilience and caregiver adjustment in individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) or spinal cord injury (SCI). Few studies have examined the role of adaptive variables over time.



OBJECTIVE: Conduct a longitudinal study to test a model of caregiver resilience with caregiver outcomes at 2- and 5-years post-injury.



METHOD: Caregivers of relatives with TBI or SCI were surveyed at 2 years (Time 1) and 5 years (Time 2) post-injury. Stability of the resilience model across the 2 time-points was tested using structural equation modeling with multi-group analysis. Measures included resilience related variables (Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, General Self-Efficacy Scale, Herth Hope Scale, Social Support Survey) and outcome variables (Caregiver Burden Scale, General Health Questionnaire-28, Medical Outcome Study Short Form -36 [SF-36] and Positive and Negative Affect Scale).



RESULTS: In total, 100 caregivers were surveyed at both 2 and 5 years (TBI =77, SCI =23). Scores for resilience (Time 1, 75.9 SD 10.6; Time 2, 71.5 SD 12.6) and self-efficacy (Time 1, 32.51 SD 3.85; Time 2, 31.66 SD 4.28) showed significant minor declines, with other variables remaining stable. The resilience model for the pooled responses (Time 1+ Time 2) demonstrated a good fit (Goodness of Fit Index [GFI] = 0.971; Incremental Fit Index [IFI] = 0.986; Tucker-Lewis Index [TLI] = 0.971; Comparative Fit Index [CFI] = 0.985 and Root Mean Square Error of Approximation [RMSEA] = 0.051). Multi-group analysis then compared Time 1 to Time 2 responses and found that a variant (compared to invariant) model best fitted the data, with social support having stronger associations with mental health and positive affect at Time 2 than Time 1. Hope reduced from Time 1 to Time 2.



CONCLUSIONS: The model suggests that resilience-related variables can play an important role in positive caregiver adjustment over time.

Language: en