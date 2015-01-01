Abstract

Injury of almost all intra-abdominal organs in blunt trauma without bone and brain injury is very rare. This is the case report of a 16-year-old adolescent with severe abdominal trauma who was hit on his abdomen by a falling maytree. After admission to a Level I trauma center, emergency room treatment according to ATLS and after this emergency surgery was performed. Blood coagulation diagnostics was done using thrombo-elastography and factors and blood products have been applied according to its results keeping guidelines in mind. Damage-control surgery stopped the bleeding, and he was admitted to ICU. After second and third look surgery, the abdomen was closed. Structured diagnostics and treatment were crucial in this case. The education of trauma surgeons should include general surgery skills. These skills and knowledge of blood coagulation diagnostics and therapy saved the patient's life in this case.

