Abstract

PURPOSE: Urine drug testing (UDT) is an important feature of outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder, but associations with patient characteristics among adolescent and young adult patients are unknown. This study assessed UDT results in office-based opioid treatment and characteristics associated with treatment compliance.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study of adolescent and young adult patients enrolled in office-based opioid treatment between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2020. UDT results were described as positive results or expected and unexpected results. Expected results were negative UDTs for opioids, marijuana (THC [tetrahydrocannabinol]), or cocaine/methamphetamine, or a positive UDT for buprenorphine. Unexpected results were positive UDTs for opioids, THC, or cocaine/methamphetamine, or a negative UDT for buprenorphine. Treatment compliance was defined as ≥75% of UDTs provided being expected results. Counts and percentages described UDT results. Regressions evaluated associations between patient characteristics (retention time, age, sex, race/ethnicity, insurance, and comorbid mental health diagnoses) with treatment compliance, and assessed change of positivity rates for UDTs over time.



RESULTS: A total of 407 patients were included. Overall, 305 patients (74.9%) demonstrated treatment compliance. Rates of expected UDT results increased with longer retention time (p <.001), except for methamphetamine. Buprenorphine expected results ranged from 77.0% to 96.5%. Diagnosis of stimulant use disorder was associated with decreased compliance (p =.04), while diagnoses of depression, anxiety, nicotine use disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder were associated with increased compliance (p ≤.04).



DISCUSSION: Proportion of expected UDT results increased with retention time. Diagnosis of specific mental health conditions affected treatment compliance. Further research regarding long-term health outcomes is needed.

Language: en