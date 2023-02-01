|
Citation
Medina CM, Ingram KM, Espelage DL. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37031093
Abstract
PURPOSE: Teen dating violence (TDV) must be addressed as a public health issue due to its prevalence and association with negative health outcomes among victims. To prevent TDV, it is essential to examine the risk factors of dating violence perpetration's applicability to younger samples. Using a population health approach, this study explored the associations among variables that affect emotion regulation and TDV perpetration of multiple types among a diverse sample of high school students.
Language: en
Keywords
Substance use; Emotion regulation; Adolescence; Perpetration; Dating violence