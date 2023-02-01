Abstract

PURPOSE: Teen dating violence (TDV) must be addressed as a public health issue due to its prevalence and association with negative health outcomes among victims. To prevent TDV, it is essential to examine the risk factors of dating violence perpetration's applicability to younger samples. Using a population health approach, this study explored the associations among variables that affect emotion regulation and TDV perpetration of multiple types among a diverse sample of high school students.



METHODS: Latent profile analysis of four self-reported variables related to emotion regulation (anger regulation, depressive symptoms, impulsivity, and alcohol use) was conducted among a sample of 1,508 students. Next, regression analyses were used to test the relation between latent profile membership and self-reported TDV perpetration across two time points.



RESULTS: A three-profile solution was found to be the solution of best fit (profile 1: n = 1,023, profile 2: n = 43, and profile 3: n = 442). Profile one had low means across all indicators; profile two had a high mean of recent alcohol use; and profile three had low to moderate means across all indicators. Profile two was associated with the most frequent lifetime perpetration and perpetration one year later. However, all three profiles were only associated with infrequent perpetration.



DISCUSSION: This study found that an emotional regulatory framework was applicable to assess some risks of TDV. These findings justify further research on the relation between emotion regulation and TDV perpetration; however, risk factors at other socio-ecological levels should be incorporated to strengthen existing theories.

