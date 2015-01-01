Abstract

Guided by hegemonic masculinity and intersectionality theories, this descriptive, exploratory study examined Black men's intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization experiences, subsequent help-seeking decisions, and barriers to help-seeking. To begin exploring Black men's experiences, two research questions guided this study: (a) What are Black men's experiences of IPV-related help-seeking? (b) What barriers do Black men face when seeking IPV-related help and support? A total of 54 Black men participated in an online survey on their IPV experiences via the crowdsourcing platform Prolific. Overall, the men who participated in this study experienced relatively low levels of minor and severe physical and sexual violence victimization, as well as lower levels of coercive controlling violence in comparison to nationally representative data, suggesting this sample comprises men who experience situational couple versus coercive controlling violence. All but one participant utilized at least one help-seeking strategy. Informal strategies were most commonly utilized, whereas legal strategies were least commonly utilized. The degree to which participants perceived each strategy as helpful was quite variable, such that staying with friends or family was the most helpful strategy yet 47.8% found it unhelpful. The most common help-seeking barriers (e.g., wanting to solve the problem on their own) overlap with hegemonic masculinity and Black men's experiences with formal and legal systems, relating less to the internalized and anticipated stigma subscales created for women. Broadly, this study helps illustrate the need for researchers to focus on developing measures and interventions tailored to Black men and their experiences.

