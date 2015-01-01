|
Díaz-Faes DA, Codina M, Pereda N. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37029722
Research has drawn attention to the stigma and high rates of victimization among people with intellectual disabilities (ID) and an overlap between bias and non-bias victimization. However, studies of bias events or hate crime involving persons with ID are scarce. Using a self-report measure, we analyze lifetime bias victimization bias victimization in a sample of 260 adults diagnosed with ID (age M = 41.7, SD = 12.0; 59.2% men), of whom 92 experienced bias victimization (age M = 41.2, SD = 11.9; 54.3% men), and compare the number of different types of victimization and the poly-victimization status between bias and non-bias victims. We also examine the following features: the victim, offender(s), victim-offender relationship, and location.
Language: en
hate crime; intellectual disability; bias crime; bias victimization; learning disabilities; mate crime; poly-victimization