Abstract

The difficulty of accurately identifying patients who would benefit from promising treatments makes it challenging to prove the efficacy of novel treatments for traumatic brain injury (TBI). Although machine learning is being increasingly applied to this task, existing binary outcome prediction models are insufficient for the effective stratification of TBI patients. The aim of this study was to develop an accurate 3-class outcome prediction model to enable appropriate patient stratification. To this end, retrospective balanced data of 1200 blunt TBI patients admitted to six Japanese hospitals from January 2018 onwards (200 consecutive cases at each institution) were used for model training and validation. We incorporated 21 predictors obtained in the emergency department, including age, sex, six clinical findings, four laboratory parameters, eight CT findings, and an emergency craniotomy. We developed two machine learning models (XGBoost and dense neural network) and logistic regression models to predict 3-class outcomes based on the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOSE) at discharge. The prediction models were developed using a training dataset with n = 1000, and their prediction performances were evaluated over two validation rounds on a validation dataset (n = 80) and a test dataset (n = 120) using the bootstrap method. Of the 1200 patients in aggregate, the median patient age was 71 years, 199 (16.7%) exhibited severe TBI, and emergency craniotomy was performed on 104 patients (8.7%). The median length of stay was 13.0 days. The 3-class outcomes were good recovery/moderate disability for 709 patients (59.1%), severe disability/vegetative state in 416 patients (34.7%), and death in 75 patients (6.2%). XGBoost model performed well with 69.5% sensitivity, 82.5% accuracy, and an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.901 in the final validation. In terms of the receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, the XGBoost outperformed the neural network-based and logistic regression models slightly. In particular, XGBoost outperformed the logistic regression model significantly in predicting severe disability/vegetative state. Although each model predicted favorable outcomes accurately, they tended to miss the mortality prediction. The proposed machine learning model was demonstrated to be capable of accurate prediction of in-hospital outcomes following TBI, even with the three GOSE-based categories. As a result, it is expected to be more impactful in the development of appropriate patient stratification methods in future TBI studies than conventional binary prognostic models. Furthermore, outcomes were predicted based on only clinical data obtained from the emergency department. However, developing a robust model with consistent performance in diverse scenarios remains challenging, and further efforts are needed to improve generalization performance.

Language: en