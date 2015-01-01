SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mirick RG, Wladkowski SP. J. Soc. Work End Life Palliat. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15524256.2023.2198157

PMID

37029910

Abstract

In 2020, hospices supported 1.72 million Medicare patients and their caregivers. The end-of-life experience can be difficult for caregivers and many experience anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Little literature has explored the role of hospice social workers in addressing and treating caregivers' suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This paper will explore the topic of hospice caregiver suicide, using a case study to illustrate relevant issues, practices, and needs. Implications for hospice social work practice are included.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; end-of-life; Caregivers; hospice

