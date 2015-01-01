Abstract

In 2020, hospices supported 1.72 million Medicare patients and their caregivers. The end-of-life experience can be difficult for caregivers and many experience anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Little literature has explored the role of hospice social workers in addressing and treating caregivers' suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This paper will explore the topic of hospice caregiver suicide, using a case study to illustrate relevant issues, practices, and needs. Implications for hospice social work practice are included.

