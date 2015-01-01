Abstract

The war in Ukraine has led to complex emergencies, humanitarian crises, and other severe consequences, such as chemical industry disasters. The chemical industry is one of the principal sectors of Ukraine's economy. In 2019, Ukraine had a total volume of hazardous chemical accumulation of more than a 5.1billion tons. Therefore, an attack on chemical industrial facilities will lead to catastrophic consequences such as chemical disasters. This paper aims to study the disaster risk of chemical industrial facilities and its effects on public health and the environment during complex emergencies in Eastern Ukraine. Observational cross-sectional risk assessment method was utilized to assess hazard, vulnerability, and exposure of the chemical industry in Eastern Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast. Data on chemical factories in Eastern Ukraine was collected on Google Maps and Google Earth on May 2022. Lastly, the semi-quantitative risk assessment method was utilized to describe the risk from the perspective of consequences for life and health, the environment, property, and speed of development. Our disaster risk assessment found more than 1 million people (1,187,240 people) in Donetsk Oblast and more than 350 thousand people (353,716 people) in Luhansk Oblast are exposed to potential hazards from the chemical facilities clusters. The aggregation risk of bombardment of chemical facilities cluster in Eastern Ukraine is also high due to ongoing war. Therefore, the chemical industry disaster risks for Eastern Ukraine during complex emergencies in Donetsk Oblast and Luhansk Oblast are high in terms of likelihood and consequences to life and health, environment, property, and speed of development.

