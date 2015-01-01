|
Citation
Asscheman S, Versteeg M, Panneman M, Kemler E. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 186: e107045.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37031633
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Injury severity is often determined by anatomical measures such as the Maximum Abbreviated Injury Score (MAIS). Yet, it is suggested that MAIS provides a limited view on injury severity as the overall burden of trauma is multidimensional, including psychological problems and health care costs for example. It is unclear if MAIS as a single criterion can serve as a proper indicator for overall injury severity, since it has not been compared with other severity measures for different types of injuries. Consequently, scientists and policymakers using MAIS as primary measure for injury severity may have insufficient information for prioritizing prevention policy and research. This study explores the relation between MAIS and other injury severity measures for ten different injury types to determine if MAIS is indicative for the overall burden of trauma.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury severity; Quality of life; Hospital stay; MAIS; Psychological burden