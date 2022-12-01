Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to determine the relationship between the fear of COVID-19 and the depression, anxiety and stress in persons with disabilities.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, the data were collected using an online survey from 178 persons with disabilities using the Personal Information Form, Depression Anxiety Stress Scales-21 (DASS-21) and the Fear of COVID-19 Scale (FCV-19S).



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was 34.08 ± 11.8 years. The disability types that participants had were related to vision (47.2 %), hearing (25.8 %), mobility (24.7 %), cognitive (8.4 %), and chronic disease (10.1 %). It has been determined that 73.6 % of the participants stated that their access to healthcare services was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The mean DASS-21 was 10.24 ± 8.25 and the mean FCV-19S was 17.71 ± 5.05. A positive correlation was found between DASS-21 and FCV-19S.



CONCLUSION: The pandemic has created a need to provide appropriate interventions to improve the psychosocial health of persons with disabilities.

Language: en