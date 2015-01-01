Abstract

Adverse pregnancy outcomes (APOs) are common occurrences that contribute to negative maternal and child health outcomes. Our aim was to test the hypothesis that trauma exposure and depression are drivers of the better-recognised risk factors for miscarriage, abortion and stillbirths. Our comparative cohort study based in Durban, South Africa recruited women who reported a recent rape (n = 852) and those who had never experienced rape (n = 853), with follow-up for 36 months. We explored APOs (miscarriage, abortion or stillbirth) among those having a pregnancy during follow-up (n = 453). Potential mediators were baseline depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms, substance abuse, HbA1C, BMI, hypertension and smoking. A structural equation model (SEM) was used to determine direct and indirect paths to APO. Overall, 26.6% of the women had a pregnancy in the follow-up period and 29.4% ended in an APO, with miscarriage (19.9%) the most common outcome, followed by abortion (6.6%) and stillbirths (2.9%). The SEM showed two direct pathways from exposure to childhood trauma, rape and other trauma, to APO which were ultimately mediated by hypertension and/or BMI, but all paths to BMI were mediated by depression and IPV-mediated pathways from childhood and other trauma to hypertension. Food insecurity mediated a pathway from experiences of trauma in childhood to depression. Our study confirms the important role of trauma exposure, including rape, and depression on APOs, through their impact on hypertension and BMI. It is critical that violence against women and mental health are more systematically addressed in antenatal, pregnancy and postnatal care.

Language: en