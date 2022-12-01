Abstract

Rates of completed suicide have increased by 30% over the past 20 years in the United States. However, the vast majority of suicide attempts are not fatal, with only an estimated 5% to 10% leading to ICU admission. In 2010, the Society of Critical Care Medicine coined "post-intensive care syndrome" to describe the constellation of persistent cognitive, psychologic, and physical complications that are experienced by survivors of critical illness months to years after hospitalization. A paradigm shift has mobilized clinicians across disciplines to prioritize long-term morbidity in these high-risk patients. Our ability to predict and protect against ICU-related psychiatric sequela, particularly suicide, warrants improvement via well-designed studies. The post-ICU population is heterogenous and ever-evolving. Few studies have evaluated mental health outcomes as predicted by interventions enacted as part of ICU discharge planning...

Language: en