Abstract

BACKGROUND: Historically, overdose mortality rates among Hispanics have been lower than non-Hispanics. The purpose of this analysis was to characterize the U.S. overdose crisis among Hispanics compared to non-Hispanics.



METHODS: We used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiological Research (WONDER) platform to obtain drug overdose mortality rates per 100,000 population between 2010 and 2021 for Hispanics and non-Hispanics. We examined the relative percent change and specific drug involvement (2010-2021) and state-level disparities (2010-2020) among Hispanics versus non-Hispanics. We calculated rate ratios by state and annual percent change in total and for each specific drug. Statistical analyses were performed using R software version 4.0.3 (R Project for Statistical Computing).



RESULTS: Nationally, from 2010 to 2021, Hispanic overdose rates rose from 5.6 to 21.7 per 100,000, an increase of 287.5 % compared to 13.5-35.1 per 100,000, an increase of 160 % among non-Hispanics. The average annual percent change was 12 % for Hispanics and 9 % for non-Hispanics. The three most common drug classes involved in overdose deaths among both groups included: Fentanyls and synthetic opioids; cocaine; and prescription opioids. Hispanic overdose rates were higher than non-Hispanic rates in New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania in 2020, versus only Michigan in 2010.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed disparities in overdose mortality growth among Hispanics compared to non-Hispanics from 2010 to 2021. These disparities highlight the urgency to develop community-centered solutions that take into consideration the social and structural inequalities that exacerbate the effects of the opioid overdose crisis on Hispanic communities.

