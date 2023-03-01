Abstract

This study aims to examine the bidirectional association between fear of falling (FOF) and frailty among community-dwelling older adults. Longitudinal analyses were conducted over a representative sample of 5,829 community-dwelling individuals ≥65 years from the National Health and Aging Trends Study. FOF was ascertained by asking participants whether they worried about falling and if this worry ever limited their activities. Frailty status was assessed based on frailty phenotype. At baseline, 71.4% of participants reported no FOF, 16.7% reported FOF without fear-related activity restriction (FAR), and 11.9% reported FOF with FAR. The proportion of robust, pre-frail and frail respondents at baseline was 36.1%, 48.7% and 15.2%, respectively. Multinomial logistic regression models indicated FOF with and without FAR predicted pre-frailty and frailty. Pre-frailty predicted FOF with and without FAR, while frailty only predicted FOF with FAR. Tailored intervention strategies are needed for preventing adverse outcomes of FOF and frailty among the older population.

