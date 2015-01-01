Abstract

Nitrous oxide (N(2)O) use for intoxication among young people has increased in many parts of the Western world, including Denmark. The literature, however, primarily focusses on harms related to N(2)O use, and not on other aspects, for example modes of administration or effects such as different forms of pleasure or fun. Therefore, despite this increase, we still know very little about how and why young people use nitrous oxide for intoxication, including their experiences of N(2)O intoxication. Based on 45 qualitative interviews with young Danes age 18-25 years, who all were former or present N(2)O users, we explore their experiences of N(2)O intoxication. We do this by analyzing in-depth descriptions of where, how and with whom they use N(2)O. When analyzing these descriptions in relation to different modes of administration, intensity of use, combination with other substances (e.g. alcohol, cannabis), and use in different settings, we argue that N(2)O intoxication is experienced differently by the young participants. Some of the participants also searched for particular intoxication experiences with N(2)O. We unfold the participants' various descriptions of intoxication by differentiating between moderate and intensive use. Overall, our study shows that these differences in N(2)O use for intoxication are not equally risky or harmful. In general, young people's own perspectives and experiences with (illegal) drug use is increasingly emphasized as important to include when developing preventive interventions. Our analysis of the young participants' differing experiences with N(2)O for intoxication can inform future prevention initiatives in relation to harms of N(2)O intoxication.

Language: en