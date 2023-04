Abstract

PURPOSE: Youth are vulnerable to poor mental health outcomes during emerging adulthood. This study examined COVID-19 pandemic effects among young Latino adults and changes in anxiety and depressive symptoms.



METHODS: Using data from 309 individuals, predominantly of Mexican origin, we examined anxiety and depressive symptoms (before and during COVID) to determine whether mental health worsened during this period. We also examined associations between specific pandemic-related stressors and mental health. Analyses used paired T-tests and linear regressions. Participant sex was included as a moderator. We corrected for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini-Hochberg method.



RESULTS: During the 2-year time period, depressive symptoms increased while anxiety symptoms decreased. There were no significant stressor by sex interactions; however, exploratory analyses signaled that pandemic-related stressors had stronger mental health effects for young women.



DISCUSSION: Young adults' depressive and anxiety symptoms changed during the pandemic, and pandemic-related stressors were associated with increases in mental health symptoms.

