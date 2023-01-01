Abstract

PURPOSE: This study evaluated the relationship between sociodemographic factors including family structure and mental health service (MHS) utilization before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also investigated the moderation effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on MHS utilization.



METHODS: Our retrospective cohort study analyzed adolescents aged 12-17 years with a mental health diagnosis as identified in the electronic medical record enrolled in Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States in Maryland and Virginia, a comprehensive integrated health system. We used logistic regression models with an interaction term for the COVID-19 pandemic year to determine the relationship between family structure and adolescent MHS utilization ≥ one outpatient behavioral health visit within the measurement year, while adjusting for age, chronic medical condition (= physical illness lasting > 12 months), mental health condition, race, sex, and state of residence.



RESULTS: Among 5,420 adolescents, only those in two-parent households significantly increased MHS utilization during COVID-19 compared to the prepandemic year (McNemar's χ(2) = 9.24, p < .01); however, family structure was not a significant predictor. Overall, the odds of adolescents using MHS were associated with a 12% increase during COVID-19 (odds ratio 1.12, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.02-1.22, p <.01). Higher odds of using MHS was associated with chronic medical condition (adjusted odds ratio = 1.15; 95% CI: 1.05-1.26, p <.01) and with White adolescents compared to all racial/ethnic minorities. The odds ratio of females using MHS compared to their male counterparts increased by 63% (ratio of adjusted odds ratio = 1.63; 95% CI: 1.39-1.91, p <.01) during the COVID-19 pandemic.



DISCUSSION: Individual-level demographic factors served as predictors of MHS utilization with effects moderated by COVID-19.

Language: en