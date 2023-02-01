SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Loso HM, Locke Dube S, Chaarani B, Ivanova M, Garavan H, Johns MM, Potter AS. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.02.008

37032213

PURPOSE: In youth, gender nonconformity (GNC; gender expression that differs from stereotypes based on assigned sex at birth) is associated with a higher likelihood of peer and caregiver victimization and rejection. However, few studies have examined the relationship between GNC, overall family conflict, perceptions of school environment, and emotional and behavioral health problems among children ages 10-11.

METHODS: The Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study data release 3.0 was used (n = 11,068; 47.9% female). A path analysis was used to examine whether school environment and family conflict, mediated the relationship between GNC and behavioral and emotional health outcomes.

RESULTS: We found significant mediation of the relationship between GNC and behavioral and emotional health by school environment a(2)b(2) =.20, 95% CI [0.13, 0.27] and family conflict a(1)b(1) = 0.34, 95% CI [0.25, 0.42].

DISCUSSION: Our results suggest that youth who present as gender nonconforming experience elevated family conflict, poorer perceptions of their school environment and elevated behavioral and emotional health problems. Further, the relationship between GNC and elevated emotional and behavioral health problems was mediated by perceptions of school environment and family conflict. Clinical and policy suggestions to improve environments and outcomes for youth who present as gender nonconforming are discussed.


ABCD; Gender nonconformity; Preadolescents

