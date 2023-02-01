|
Citation
Loso HM, Locke Dube S, Chaarani B, Ivanova M, Garavan H, Johns MM, Potter AS. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37032213
Abstract
PURPOSE: In youth, gender nonconformity (GNC; gender expression that differs from stereotypes based on assigned sex at birth) is associated with a higher likelihood of peer and caregiver victimization and rejection. However, few studies have examined the relationship between GNC, overall family conflict, perceptions of school environment, and emotional and behavioral health problems among children ages 10-11.
Language: en
Keywords
ABCD; Gender nonconformity; Preadolescents