Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To measure the prevalence of maternal anxiety, depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in those exposed to natural disasters.



METHODS: A literature search of the PubMed database and www.clinicaltrials.gov from January 1990 through June 2020 was conducted. A PRISMA review of the available literature regarding the incidence and prevalence of maternal anxiety, depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following natural disasters was performed. A natural disaster was defined as one of the following: pandemic, hurricane, earthquake and post-political conflict/displacement of people. Studies were selected that were population-based, prospective or retrospective. Case reports and case series were not used. The primary outcome was the prevalence of maternal anxiety, depression and PTSD in the post-disaster setting. Two independent extractors (I.F. & H.G.) assessed study quality using an adapted version of the Effective Public Health Practice Project Quality Assessment tool. Given the small number of studies that met inclusion criteria, all 22 studies were included, regardless of rating. Data were extracted and aggregate rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD were calculated to provide synthesized rates of maternal mental health conditions among participants.



RESULTS: Twenty-two studies met the inclusion criteria. A total of 8357 pregnant or birthing persons in the antepartum and postpartum periods were studied. The prevalence of post-pandemic anxiety, depression and PTSD were calculated to be 48.2%, 27.3%, and 22.9%. Post-earthquake depression and PTSD rates were 38.8% and 22.4%. The prevalence of post-hurricane anxiety, depression and PTSD were 17.4%, 22.5%, and 8.2%. The rates of post-political conflict anxiety, depression and PTSD were 48.8%, 31.6% and 18.5%.



CONCLUSION: Given the high rates of anxiety, depression and PTSD among pregnant and birthing persons living through the challenges of natural disasters, obstetrician-gynecologists must be able to recognize this group of patients, and provide a greater degree of psychosocial support.

Language: en