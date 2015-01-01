Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the dynamic relationships between daily PTSD symptom severity (PTSS), cognitive and behavioral avoidance coping, and negative drinking consequences following recent injury. Participants consisted of 36 injury survivors (M(age) = 34.0, SD = 10.8; 75.0% male; 69.4% White) who completed thrice daily assessments of PTSS, avoidance coping, and negative drinking consequences for 7 days at 6-weeks post-injury. Although hypothesized relationships were not statistically significant in full models with covariates that included alcohol consumption, the confidence intervals associated with focal predictors provided support for predictions. Follow-up analyses without covariates indicated that on occasions when an injury survivor engaged in more avoidance coping and experienced higher levels of PTSS, negative drinking consequences increased by 9% (b = 0.02, SE = 0.01, p = .006). This interaction was primarily driven by cognitive avoidance coping (b = 0.03, SE = 0.01, p = .008). Routine screening of avoidance coping, PTSS, and alcohol consumption in the aftermath of recent injury might assist with identifying survivors at risk for negative drinking consequences. Interventions that address cognitive avoidance coping and drinking among survivors experiencing elevated PTSS may help to prevent the development of this comorbidity.

