SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miyamori D, Kondou H, Ichioka H, Matsunari R, Ikegaya H. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 63: e102247.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2023.102247

PMID

37031479

Abstract

Hanging is a method of death in which one end of a cord is tied around the neck and the other end is tied to an unmovable object and hung down, compressing the neck with weight. We have identified a rare case in which death was accomplished without tying one end of the rope. The individual was successfully hanged by the frictional force between the upward rope and the downward rope. The police concluded the case as a suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Hanging; Rope

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print