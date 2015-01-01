Abstract

Hanging is a method of death in which one end of a cord is tied around the neck and the other end is tied to an unmovable object and hung down, compressing the neck with weight. We have identified a rare case in which death was accomplished without tying one end of the rope. The individual was successfully hanged by the frictional force between the upward rope and the downward rope. The police concluded the case as a suicide.

