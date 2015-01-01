Abstract

School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have been reported to influence adolescents' behavioral health and may have altered their exposure to injury risk. We aimed to determine how in-person school attendance of individual adolescents in the United States during the pandemic was correlated with a range of risky health behaviors. We used self-reported data from adolescents 14-18 years old enrolled in grades 9-12 who participated in the 2020 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey. The exposure of interest was in-person vs remote school attendance in the previous 30 days. Risk behavior outcomes included not wearing a seatbelt when riding in a car; riding with someone who was drinking and driving; suffering intimate partner violence (IPV); forced sexual encounters; suicidal ideation; suicidal planning; electronic bullying; gun carrying; and physical fighting. Based on a multivariable analysis of 5202 students (65% attending school in-person) adjusted for age, sex, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, parental unemployment, food insecurity, and homelessness, we found that in-person school attendance was associated with increased odds of every risk behavior except suicidal ideation and electronic bullying, with adjusted odds ratios ranging from 1.40 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.04, 1.88) for not wearing a seatbelt to 3.43 for IPV (95% CI: 1.97, 5.97). Our analyses demonstrate that in-person school attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with higher rates of risk behavior among adolescents. Further research is needed explore if this relationship is causal, and how these risks could be mitigated, as most adolescents have now returned to in-person schooling.

