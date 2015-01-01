Abstract

Most traffic data collection sites have individual vehicle record (IVR) data of each vehicle passing the sensor area but have traditionally only stored binned and summary data because of previous hardware data storage limitations. Most recently, agencies and traffic equipment vendors are trending more toward IVR data-capable sites. Detailed IVR traffic data (including weigh-in-motion) are being collected, processed, and provided as an output product to agencies. Agencies process and store this very detailed IVR data from both portable and/or permanent traffic counting locations and could benefit from enhanced tools and methods that best leverage this rich information. This research paper details an extensive IVR literature review and 10 unique IVR innovative quality control and processing methods that would not be possible with traditional binned or summary speed, classification, and/or weight data. By employing these innovative methods, agencies are now better able to troubleshoot and check their data. These methods also offer improved monitoring of IVR sites to better assist the field staff who perform site visits, troubleshoot sensors, and fix equipment issues. The more detailed IVR data are best suited to meeting several customer needs and provide the same data streams that already exist from binned data sources. IVR data also provide additional value to every data collection site through more detailed traffic data that better explain travel characteristics.

Language: en