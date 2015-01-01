Abstract

The vast majority of U.S. airports are not equipped with control towers, which limits their ability to keep records of flight operations. Attempts have been made to use sensor-based technologies to count aircraft operations at non-towered airports; however, they exhibit limited accuracy. To this end, we developed an automated video-based surveillance system capable of detecting general aviation aircraft departure and landing operations, which comprise the vast majority of operations at non-towered airports. The proposed computer vision method is comprised of three modules: aircraft detection, aircraft tracking, and operations count and classification. We explored different camera layouts and state-of-the-art machine learning and deep learning methods to determine the best settings to extract operations trajectory features for operations count and classification. The proposed method was tested at five non-towered airports. Integrating deep-neural-network-based aircraft detectors and image-correlation-based aircraft trackers achieved an accuracy of about 95%, while ensuring processing times that are needed for real-time implementation.

