Abstract

Research was conducted at a freeway exit ramp with significant horizontal curvature to evaluate the effectiveness of dynamic speed feedback signs (DSFSs) as a speed reduction countermeasure. Several aspects of the DSFSs were evaluated, including display size, border type, lateral installation position, and vehicle detection range. Three different full-matrix DSFSs were utilized, which included 15-in. display panel with yellow border, 18-in. display panel with yellow border, and 18-in. display panel with no border. Each sign was individually installed and tested at identical locations near the start of the exit ramp curve, in both the traditional right-side-mount and an alternative forward-mount within the exit gore area. Speed data and message activation location were collected for vehicles approaching and entering the curve across the various sign test conditions. Overall, the presence of a DSFS positioned near the start of the curve resulted in curve entry speeds that were, on average, 3.5?mph lower than without a DSFS present. The lowest curve entry speeds were observed for cases in which the message activated when vehicles were within 250 to 400?ft of the curve. Interestingly, earlier message activation did not contribute to further speed reductions, although later activation substantially diminished the speed reduction effects. With regard to DSFS lateral position, both the side-mounted and forward-mounted DSFS installations resulted in similar curve entry speeds. Furthermore, there were no discernable differences in curve entry speeds between the 15- and 18-in. display panels, although the inclusion of a yellow sign border had greater speed reduction effects.

