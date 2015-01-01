Abstract

The goal of Complete Streets is to accommodate all road users and draw attention to the needs of those who are vulnerable. In the last 10 years, thousands of local/regional/state agencies in the U.S.A. have adopted Complete Streets policies. However, it is not clear how successfully these policies have been implemented and to what extent agencies have achieved related policy goals. Responding to the call from Louisiana, the research team reviewed the state?s practices and projects over 10 years to evaluate whether/how the state transportation agency has made progress toward the adopted policy goals. Based on the practice review results, much progress has been made compared with where the state started in 2010. However, shifting agency culture to balance multimodal needs is a long-term process. Continuous effort is needed to train and educate staff in both the state agency and local governments. Based on the project review results, improving the state?s project management system could facilitate periodic performance reviews on a more frequent basis. From the perspective of influencing the built environment, more attention should be given to preservation projects to improve routine integration of low-cost safety measures and support decision-making on roadway reconfiguration needs. Although the review was conducted for Louisiana specifically, the review procedure and recommendations may be applicable to other states and government agencies facing challenges in Complete Streets policy implementation.

Language: en