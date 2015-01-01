Abstract

Ensuring equity is considered in all types of decision making, including with respect to cycling provision, is important. Studies have investigated equity in relation to provision of cycling infrastructure and facilities. However, identifying other factors that need consideration in cycling equity is important. This study explored the impact of cycling infrastructure provision on individual perceptions of cycling infrastructure in relation to sociodemographic characteristics in Auckland, New Zealand. The results indicated that bicycle lane availability did not significantly influence perceptions of cycling infrastructure; however, ethnicity and whether a person was a regular cyclist did. Among noncyclists and potential cyclists, ethnicity was the only factor found to significantly influence perceptions of cycling infrastructure. M?ori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, and Pacific Islanders rated the provision of cycling infrastructure higher than others for the same level of bicycle infrastructure in their community. Whereas M?ori had the highest percentage of potential cyclists among all ethnicities, Pacific Islanders had the highest percentage of noncyclists (64.9%), the lowest percentage of potential cyclists, and one of the lowest percentages of regular cyclists. The study showed that cycling provision perceptions were more affected by factors like ethnicity, education, and bicycle user type than objective measures of bicycle infrastructure. Following the capabilities approach of justice, this study suggests that equitable provision of cycling infrastructure may not lead to an equitable cycling environment. To achieve this, interpersonal and intrapersonal indicators such as ethnicity and community-related factors must also be considered to encourage and empower all population groups to cycle.

