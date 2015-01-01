Abstract

Every year, many lives are lost around the world owing to road accidents that are caused in most cases by irresponsible driving behavior. Thus, the main goal of this study was to provide an overview of aberrant driving behavior and its relation to the occurrence of accidents in Morocco. The study was conducted through a survey based on the most used version of the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ). The adopted DBQ structure was validated using exploratory factor analysis. Subsequently, several regressions were applied to the collected data to discover the factors that influence driver behavior, leading to the occurrence of accidents. We conclude that relatively young age, low educational level, and lack of driving experience are the main features that characterize all types of aberrant driving behavior. In addition, we found that, except for lapses, all other types of aberrant driving behavior contribute to the occurrence of accidents, and we have found that accidents are closely related to driving experience and slightly related to concentration while driving. These results can be exploited in the development of intervention frameworks to improve driving behavior.

Language: en