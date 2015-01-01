Abstract

Comfortable cycleways are key to the success of a cycling network. However, evaluating comfort on many cycleway links can prove challenging with regard to resource requirements. This paper evaluates cycling comfort using GPS- and accelerometer-equipped bicycles in Montréal, Laval, and Longueuil (Canada). The objective of the study was threefold. First, to present a framework for efficiently evaluating cycling comfort of many cycling infrastructure links (segments), by accounting for various sampling conditions (speed and cyclist characteristics). Second, we aimed to analyze how cycling comfort relates to cycling infrastructure type. Third, we sought to identify hot spots and cold spots of comfortable cycleway links within the study area. The results showed that the dynamic comfort index was significantly influenced by the characteristics of the cyclists themselves and by the speed at which they were traveling. Off-street bike paths were significantly less comfortable than shared lanes, bike lanes, and streets without cycling facilities. Laval had more than its share of high-comfort clusters, whereas Montréal had significantly more low-comfort clusters than its counterparts. These results should be used to improve cycleway planning and quality monitoring.

