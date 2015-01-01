Abstract

Prior findings have provided preliminary evidence that minority stress may be related to posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSSs) in the transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) community. To contribute to the existing literature, the authors examined the relationship between distal stressors and PTSSs after controlling for history of sexual victimization. The authors also tested proximal stressors as mechanisms in that relationship. A sample of 242 adult participants who identified on the TGNC spectrum completed an online survey of minority stress, sexual victimization history, and PTSSs. The results demonstrated a positive association between distal stress and PTSSs, above and beyond history of sexual victimization. The authors also found that negative expectations about future events mediated the association between distal stress and PTSSs after controlling for sexual victimization history. The findings are discussed in terms of clinical implications and future directions for the field.