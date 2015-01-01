|
Branscum C, Richards TN. Vict. Offender 2023; 18(3): 399-422.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Abstract
Using the 2019 National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System, the prevalence and predictors of substantiated reports of child sex trafficking (CST) (n = 1,286) and other maltreatment (n = 705,778) (e.g., physical abuse, sexual abuse, but not sex trafficking) were explored. Descriptive statistics were used to present the profile of children who were victims of CST, and negative binomial regression modeling explored the individual/ontological-, microsystem-, and exosystem-level risk factors for CST compared to other forms of maltreatment.
Child maltreatment; child sex trafficking; group homes; NCANDS; socio-ecological model