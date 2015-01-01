SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li P, Zhu S, Zhai W, Shi G, He Z, Du M. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2023; 61(2): 513-529.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00423114.2022.2051566

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To investigate the running safety threshold of trains on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway bridges under the floating ice impact loads, a train-track-bridge dynamics model is established based on the theory of the train-track-bridge dynamic interaction and the design method of tuned mass damper (TMD), which uses the fluid-structure coupling method to calculate the floating ice impact loads. Taking a 5 × 32 m typical simply-supported beam bridge on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway as an example, the critical train speeds corresponding to floating ice impact loads of varying intensity are evaluated, and the effect of TMD on the running safety of the trains under extreme ice loads is investigated. The results show that the fluid effect has a significant influence on the impact loads of ice hitting the bridge pier, which cannot be ignored in the calculation. The ice impact intensities significantly reduce the train's safe speeds. Under the action of floating ice impact loads, the TMD attached to the bridge can effectively reduce the train's derailment factor and wheel unloading rate. The greater the TMD mass ratio, the more pronounced the vibration control effect.


Language: en

Keywords

floating ice impact; safety threshold; Sichuan-Tibet Railway; Train-track-bridge dynamic interaction; tuned mass damper

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print