Hodgson C, Chang K. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 31: 1-9.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tbs.2022.10.011

Travel tallies are administered by elementary, middle, and high schools to collect data that measure how students arrive and leave school each day. In this study, a new data collection method using a quadcopter drone was examined. For comparison purposes, participatory student tallies and drone videos were collected on the same day, and the effectiveness of each method was then compared. The study concluded that the tally and drone results did not always yield similar modal results, so an explanation as to why these deviations occurred and what it means for researchers and practitioners is discussed.


Drones; Pedestrians; School safety; Schools; Surveys; Travel tallies

