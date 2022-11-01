Abstract

COVID-19, which has spread since late 2019, has caused drastic changes in transportation use. A few studies have already addressed the relationships between COVID-19 and transportation mode choice. However, in most cases, the analysis has been based on transit ridership during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, few studies have focused on public bike use before and after COVID-19. This study examines the effect of COVID-19 on the ridership of public bikes and various determining factors of public bike use. An origin-destination (OD) analysis and spatial regression models were used with public bike ridership data from Seoul, Korea. The findings of the analysis can be summarized as follows. First, this study confirms that public parks have significantly influenced the increase in public bike ridership since the COVID-19 outbreak. This finding indicates that outdoor spaces such as riverside parks have played important roles in public bike ridership during the pandemic period. Second, this study finds that accessibility to subway stations strongly impacts the increase in public bike ridership. This means that the demand for public bikes as a connected transportation mode has increased since COVID-19. Third, access to bike lanes has had a significant impact on the increase in public bike ridership. This finding indicates the importance of expanding the public bike infrastructure network. Finally, this study makes policy proposals to promote public bike ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en