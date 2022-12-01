|
Jiang S, Cai C. Travel Behav. Soc. 2023; 31: 166-177.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
Understanding the impacts of weather conditions on metro ridership can provide insights to improve the resilience of metro systems. However, there are few studies to examine the weather-metro ridership relationship in multiple cities with a framework to obtain generalizable and robust results. This study aims to fill this gap by establishing reliable models to investigate the impacts of weather conditions on metro ridership in three mega cities with different weather conditions in China, namely Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. We collect daily metro ridership and weather parameters of three cities for a 12 month period in 2019, and the multiple linear regression models with 9-term moving average are utilized to investigate the weather-metro ridership relationship in each city. The metro ridership residual is selected as the dependent variable, and independent variables include weather variables, seasonal variables, comprehensive comfort index and air quality index. In addition, socioeconomic characteristics are also considered in the generalized linear mixed-effect models with multiple cities.
Language: en
Keywords
9-term moving average; Comprehensive comfort index; Generalized linear mixed-effects model; Metro ridership; Weather conditions