Abstract

Despite the health and environmental benefits of walking as an active and sustainable mode of transport, the increasing number of road crashes involving pedestrians has become a public health concern. This study investigates the direct and indirect effects of various contributing factors on pedestrian injury severity in pedestrian-motor vehicle crashes. Data on pedestrian-vehicle crashes from North Carolina between 2015 and 2019, including the pedestrian pre-crash actions and injury severity, were used. Path analysis was applied to uncover the inter-relationship between contributing factors, pedestrian pre-crash behaviors, and injury severity using random parameter ordered logit and mixed logit models. The results indicate that pedestrian intoxication, lighting condition, number of lanes, speed limit, and vehicle type contribute directly and indirectly (through pre-crash behaviors) to increasing injury severity. It was also observed that pedestrian position and traffic control directly decreased injury severity but indirectly increased injury severity through pre-crash behaviors. This study provides valuable information about the relationship between various crash factors and pedestrian injury severity. For researchers and agencies interested in pedestrian safety improvements, this study gives valuable insight by uncovering the roles of pedestrians' pre-crash action on injury severity outcomes. For countermeasures, the study recommends better street lighting and re-evaluation of posted speed limits on roads with high pedestrian traffic. A regular educational campaign should inform pedestrians of the importance of yielding to motorists at locations without crosswalks. Also, drivers' compliance with existing pedestrian-vehicle interaction laws should be monitored, especially at intersections.

Language: en