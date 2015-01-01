Abstract

Rural areas are characterized by limited access to public transportation. In the absence of alternatives, many older people continue to drive private cars. This imposes risks on society and older people, as traffic risks increase with declining mental and physical health. As opportunities to remain mobile have key relevance for quality of life, this paper investigates attitudes of older people to autonomous transport services (ATS), based on a sample of n = 2,349 respondents living in rural and urban areas in Freiburg, Germany. ATS are not currently available, though they are expected to follow the introduction of automated driving, thus representing a future to alternative to public transport and private car travel.



RESULTS show an openness to the use of autonomous transport services for a majority of >65 year olds, though interest declines with age. Neither willingness-to-pay nor waiting times to ATS arrival are likely barriers to adoption. The study concludes that an introduction of ATS that targets older people in rural areas is promising, and will generate social and economic benefits for individuals and society. The transition from private cars to ATS can be supported by mandatory license renewal (fitness) tests. These are welcomed by a large majority of respondents, but not currently required in Germany.

Language: en