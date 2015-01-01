|
Gössling S, Freytag T, Humpe A, Scuttari A. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 18: e100778.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Rural areas are characterized by limited access to public transportation. In the absence of alternatives, many older people continue to drive private cars. This imposes risks on society and older people, as traffic risks increase with declining mental and physical health. As opportunities to remain mobile have key relevance for quality of life, this paper investigates attitudes of older people to autonomous transport services (ATS), based on a sample of n = 2,349 respondents living in rural and urban areas in Freiburg, Germany. ATS are not currently available, though they are expected to follow the introduction of automated driving, thus representing a future to alternative to public transport and private car travel.
Autonomous cars; Mobility as a service; Older people; Quality of life; Traffic risks; Transport policy