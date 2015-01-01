SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kabir M, Mobin J, Nayeem MA, Habib MA, Rahman MS. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 18: e100798.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100798

unavailable

This paper presents efficient approaches to evacuation modeling through solving the underlying transit network design problem. Given the road network of an area, our goal here is to compute a set of routes to evacuate all residents (i.e., evacuees) within the earliest possible time. The paper presents two different approaches, namely, a multi-objective optimization based approach and a heuristics-based approach. The work has also implemented a bus-based simulator to simulate the solutions (i.e., generated routeset). Finally, the work has performed a case study on the city of Halifax to show the efficacy of our framework where our multi-objective optimization based solution (Heuristics-based solution) can evacuate all evacuees within six (nine) hrs. Our proposed framework and the case study show the application of an algorithmic approach to the transit network design problem to real world problem. The proposed framework has the flexibility to improve/customize based on the choices of decision-makers and transportation engineers.


Evacuation; Heuristics; Metaheuristics; Multi-Objective Optimization; Simulator; Transit Network Design

