Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Self-harm and suicidality are associated with substantial social and economic burden, especially among children, adolescents and young adults. The aim of this review was to systematically synthesize the literature on the association between health-related quality of life and self-harm/suicidality in children, adolescents and young adults.



METHODS: Searches were conducted via MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, EconLit and EMBASE. Search terms were the combination of the following blocks: (1) self-harm/suicidality, (2) health-related quality of life/well-being/life satisfaction and (3) children/adolescents/young adults. The quality of studies was assessed using the Effective Public Health Practice Project tool.



RESULTS: We identified 23 relevant studies.



FINDINGS showed that participants who reported self-harm had lower well-being, life satisfaction or overall health-related quality of life compared to those without self-harm. There was also evidence supporting the association between health-related quality of life and suicidal attempt. However, the results for the association with suicidal ideation remained inconsistent. Additionally, mental health, emotional well-being, physical health, oral health, existential well-being and family quality of life were found to be significant domains associated with self-harm or suicidality. Regarding the quality of included studies, 35% (n = 8), 39% (n = 9) and 26% (n = 6) of studies were scored as 'Strong', 'Moderate' and 'Weak', respectively.



CONCLUSION: Findings from the review showed that health-related quality of life varied according to the severity of suicidality (from ideation to attempt). There was also no evidence to infer the direction of causality between health-related quality of life and self-harm/suicidality. The findings suggest a need for further research, in particular longitudinal studies to fill identified gaps in the literature.

Language: en