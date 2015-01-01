|
Citation
|
Pelo R, Suttman E, Fino PC, McFarland MM, Dibble LE, Cortez MM. Clin. Auton. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37038012
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Concussion commonly results in exercise intolerance, often limiting return to activities. Improved understanding of the underlying mechanisms of post-concussive exercise intolerance could help guide mechanism-directed rehabilitation approaches. Signs of altered cardiovascular autonomic regulation-a potential contributor to exercise intolerance-have been reported following concussion, although it is not clear how these findings inform underlying mechanisms of post-concussive symptoms. Systematic summarization and synthesis of prior work is needed to best understand current evidence, allowing identification of common themes and gaps requiring further study. The purpose of this review was to (1) summarize published data linking exercise intolerance to autonomic dysfunction, and (2) summarize key findings, highlighting opportunities for future investigation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Exercise; Mild traumatic brain injury; Autonomic nervous system; Cardiovascular control