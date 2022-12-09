|
Donovan J, De Silva L, Cox H, Palmer G, Semciw AI. Clin. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37036433
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the prevalence and factors associated with vestibular dysfunction in people who fall. DATA SOURCES: All electronic records from MEDLINE, CINAHL, Embase and psycINFO databases were searched to 9 December 2022. REVIEW METHODS: Participants were adults with at least one fall within the previous year who were exposed to at least one vestibular function test. Any published peer reviewed trial designs were accepted. Included studies were assessed for risk of bias using a modified Epidemiological Appraisal Instrument. The quality of each meta-analysis was assessed using modified Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE).
Language: en
risk factors; accidental falls; adult; vestibular diseases; vestibular function tests