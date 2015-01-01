Abstract

Nonaccidental injuries (NAI) in pediatric primary care in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region refer to intentional injuries inflicted on children, usually by a caregiver or a family member. The region has seen an increase in nonaccidental injuries in recent years, and healthcare providers have a crucial role in identifying and managing the cases. The aim of research on nonaccidental injuries in pediatric primary care in the GCC region is to identify objective assessment tools and evaluate trends in the region. PubMed, Google Scholar, and EMBASE databases were searched using search string keywords. The search was conducted on 7(th) February 2023. The keywords included in the search included the search terms: nonaccidental injuries, pediatric, and GCC. All the studies were published between 1990 and 2023. The articles that passed the eligibility criteria were read fully to examine whether they would be relevant to the current systematic literature review. An initial search identified 3059 studies (Google Scholar = 6, EMBASE =12, PubMed = 4732). After the deletion of similar articles, only 3613 articles were left for further screening. The abstracts and titles of the left articles were scanned and screened to decide whether they were included in this systematic review. After deletion, 16 papers were inspected and read fully based on predefined eligibility criteria. Eventually, 11 papers were recognized and identified that passed the eligibility criteria of this systematic review. The studies reviewed in this analysis highlight the significant problem of child abuse in the GCC region, particularly neglect as the most common form of abuse. The studies also suggest that parents are the most frequent perpetrators of abuse. The need for policies and interventions to prevent child abuse and support victims is paramount.

