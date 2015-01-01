Abstract

Lightning strikes and their sequela are well-known sources of injury associated with sports and outdoor activities. While mortality is relatively rare and has steadily decreased over the years, the potentially catastrophic effects make knowledge about lightning strike injuries continually relevant. The primary focus of lightning-related safety is prevention and newer literature over the last 2 years has been largely case reports. Attempts to reduce lightning-related injuries in outdoor sports have been made with easily recalled guidelines by the National Athletic Trainers' Association, as well as the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Newer technology related to lightning safety uses digital and app-based monitoring systems to aid in injury prevention strategies. Occupational lightning exposure continues to be a hazard, especially for those who work outdoors, including certain military personnel. Service members, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts should remain vigilant, especially during times with higher likelihood of lightning strikes.

