Abstract

AIM: Cannabis is used by one third of youth in Early Psychosis Intervention (EPI) programs and high dose consumption of the primary constituent Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is associated with higher risk for relapse in this group. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a secondary cannabis constituent that may have antipsychotic properties, though its health risks are only beginning to be understood. Little is known about the views of youth in EPI programs toward CBD, including their reasons for use and perceptions of risk.



METHODS: This qualitative study used Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis to investigate the perspectives of a sample (n = 15) of cannabis-consuming youth in EPI programs toward CBD.



RESULTS: Those who used CBD (n = 13) did so for pain relief, THC substitution, relaxation, social reasons, and sleep enhancement. CBD was perceived to be beneficial for health and wellness, though many consumers were disappointed with its effects. Most believed there were no risks associated with its use or were unaware of any risks, and all believed CBD could be used safely.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians should assess THC and CBD consumption patterns, motives for use, and perceptions of risk separately to tailor interventions accordingly. Youth in EPI programs would benefit from education related to the known health risks and benefits associated with this drug. Clinicians in regions where cannabis is regulated should be open to discussing CBD as a safer substitute for THC. The potential for CBD to serve as viable treatment for psychosis requires further study.

