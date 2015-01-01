|
Citation
|
Belvederi Murri M, Triolo F, Coni A, Nerozzi E, Maietta Latessa P, Fantozzi S, Padula N, Escelsior A, Assirelli B, Ermini G, Bagnoli L, Zocchi D, Cabassi A, Tedeschi S, Toni G, Chattat R, Tripi F, Neviani F, Bertolotti M, Cremonini A, Bertakis KD, Amore M, Chiari L, Zanetidou S. Exp. Aging Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37035934
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physical symptoms play an important role in late-life depression and may contribute to residual symptomatology after antidepressant treatment. In this exploratory study, we examined the role of specific bodily dimensions including movement, respiratory functions, fear of falling, cognition, and physical weakness in older people with depression.
Language: en