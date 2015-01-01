SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baltes-Flueckiger L, Steinauer R, Meyer M, Vogel M, Walter M. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1139325.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1139325

PMID

37032954

PMCID

PMC10076568

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance. Various countries have legalized cannabis for recreational use. Evidence on the health effects of cannabis regulation remains unclear and is mainly based on observational studies. To date, there is no randomized controlled study evaluating the impact of cannabis regulation for recreational use compared to the illicit market on relevant health indicators. The present study ("Weed Care") is the first to evaluate the impact of regulated cannabis access in pharmacies versus a waiting list control group representing the illicit market on problematic cannabis use as well as on mental and physical health.

METHODS: The study is divided into two parts-a randomized controlled study of 6 months followed by an observational study of 2 years. Participants (N = 374) are randomly assigned to either the experimental group with access to legal cannabis in pharmacies or to the waiting list control group representing the current legal framework in Switzerland, namely the illicit market. After 6 months, all participants will have access to legal cannabis for the following 2 years (observational study). The primary outcome is problematic cannabis use as measured with the Cannabis Use Disorders Identification Test-Revised (CUDIT-R). Secondary outcomes are cannabis use patterns, mental disorders (e.g., depression, anxiety, and psychosis) and physical health (e.g., respiratory symptoms). Primary and secondary outcomes will be assessed online every 6 months. The study is approved by the responsible ethics committee as well as by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

DISCUSSION: Findings from this study may provide a scientific basis for future discussions about addiction medicine and cannabis policy in Switzerland.

CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05522205). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05522205.


Language: en

Keywords

mental disorders; randomized controlled trial; cannabis use disorder; physical health; recreational cannabis regulation; study protocol

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print