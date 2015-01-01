|
Citation
|
Baltes-Flueckiger L, Steinauer R, Meyer M, Vogel M, Walter M. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1139325.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37032954
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance. Various countries have legalized cannabis for recreational use. Evidence on the health effects of cannabis regulation remains unclear and is mainly based on observational studies. To date, there is no randomized controlled study evaluating the impact of cannabis regulation for recreational use compared to the illicit market on relevant health indicators. The present study ("Weed Care") is the first to evaluate the impact of regulated cannabis access in pharmacies versus a waiting list control group representing the illicit market on problematic cannabis use as well as on mental and physical health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental disorders; randomized controlled trial; cannabis use disorder; physical health; recreational cannabis regulation; study protocol