Ferrer-Pérez VA, Sánchez-Prada A, Bosch-Fiol E, Delgado-Alvarez C, Vázquez-González LI, Nardi-Rodríguez A. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1153678.
37034929
INTRODUCTION: Violence against women (VAW) is a worldwide social and health problem of epidemic proportions. This violence is preventable, and bystander programs are one of the possible preventative strategies. The main purpose of this research was to develop a tool that, by applying a contrastive methodology for its application in different forms of violence (forms of gender-based violence, such as intimate partner VAW, sexual harassment at work, and street harassment, and common violence, such as a robbery), would allow measuring the probability of occurrence of bystander response in the face of these types of violence with good evidence of content validity.
sexual harassment; intimate partner violence; violence against women; bystander response; street harassment